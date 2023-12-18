Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Shares Sold by Canton Hathaway LLC

Canton Hathaway LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 41.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,225 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 375.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,149,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,549 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 37.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 425,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,031,000 after purchasing an additional 116,995 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 391,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,402,000 after buying an additional 75,452 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 51.7% in the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 269,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,522,000 after buying an additional 91,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,781,000.

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TAN traded down $1.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.55. The stock had a trading volume of 757,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,480. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36. Invesco Solar ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.55 and a fifty-two week high of $83.97.

Invesco Solar ETF Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

