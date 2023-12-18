Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Holdings Trimmed by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,619 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $9,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $156.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,953,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,813,145. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $158.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

