Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Stewardship Advisors LLC

Stewardship Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 47.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,474 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $8,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $155.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,224,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,805,482. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $158.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.58. The company has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

