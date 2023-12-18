Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Shares Purchased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) by 628.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,449 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $7,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of RYT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.31. The company had a trading volume of 615,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,542. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $213.47 and a 12-month high of $286.56.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

