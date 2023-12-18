Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,405 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $6,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ignite Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 87.5% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 49,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 160.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 127,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,983,000 after buying an additional 78,352 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $512,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

SPLV traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $62.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 723,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,323,020. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $65.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

