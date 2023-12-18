Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Great Waters Wealth Management

Great Waters Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPLV. Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 87.5% during the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 49,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 160.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 127,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,983,000 after acquiring an additional 78,352 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $512,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $62.13. 723,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,323,020. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $65.29.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

