Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $53.92

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.92 and last traded at $53.91, with a volume of 234196 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the third quarter worth $97,000. WT Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the third quarter valued at $817,000. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,977,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,672,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 39,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.