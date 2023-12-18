Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $37.58

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.58 and last traded at $37.51, with a volume of 344851 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.38.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.11. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 854.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 15,068 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the third quarter worth about $401,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the third quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Asset Allocation Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 958.8% during the third quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 165,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,621,000 after acquiring an additional 149,884 shares during the period.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.