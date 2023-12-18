Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December 18th (ACAD, ACNB, AEE, ALLY, AMD, AMZN, ARGX, ASR, AXP, BC)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, December 18th:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $27.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $49.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE)

had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $77.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $33.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $137.00 to $157.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price raised by Roth Mkm from $165.00 to $180.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $557.00 to $560.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $227.00 to $274.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $186.00 to $205.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $88.00 to $106.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$55.00 to C$56.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $77.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $27.00 to $31.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $280.00 to $295.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $26.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$38.00 to C$41.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) was given a C$135.00 price target by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) was given a C$64.00 price target by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 400 ($5.02) to GBX 410 ($5.15). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $6.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$65.00 to C$63.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $31.00 to $35.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) was given a C$64.00 price target by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $50.00 to $57.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$98.00 to C$96.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$106.00 to C$100.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $125.00 to $140.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $60.00 to $65.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $28.00 to $27.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $98.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $117.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $155.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $155.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $165.00 to $177.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$38.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$34.50 to C$37.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $40.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG) had its target price increased by Stephens from $36.00 to $47.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $32.00 to $36.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$8.00.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $131.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$145.00 to C$160.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $12.50 to $14.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $33.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $50.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $13.50 to $15.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $114.00 to $137.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $138.00 to $158.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $25.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $18.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $60.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $66.00 to $69.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $90.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $78.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $90.00 to $112.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) was given a C$107.00 target price by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $141.00 to $144.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $475.00 to $550.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$30.00 to C$32.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $32.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $43.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $80.00 to $100.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$38.00 to C$43.00.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $50.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$69.00 to C$79.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $17.00 to $20.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) was given a C$142.00 price target by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $140.00 to $162.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $20.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $33.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Star Energy Group (LON:STAR) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 73 ($0.92) to GBX 65 ($0.82). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $108.00 to $125.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $35.00 to $40.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $23.00 to $27.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$26.00 to C$28.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) was given a C$94.00 target price by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $52.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $19.00 to $14.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $3.50 to $4.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $33.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $301.00 to $300.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $8.00 to $10.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $18.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $146.00 to $154.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $88.00 to $86.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) had its target price raised by Roth Mkm from $58.00 to $70.00. Roth Mkm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $260.00 to $275.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$34.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $59.00 to $62.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $53.00 to $62.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $37.00 to $42.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

