Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December 18th (ACAD, ACNB, AEE, ALLY, AMD, AMZN, ARGX, ASR, AXP, BC)

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2023

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, December 18th:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $27.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $49.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $77.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $33.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $137.00 to $157.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price raised by Roth Mkm from $165.00 to $180.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $557.00 to $560.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $227.00 to $274.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $186.00 to $205.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $88.00 to $106.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$55.00 to C$56.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $77.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $27.00 to $31.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $280.00 to $295.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $26.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$38.00 to C$41.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) was given a C$135.00 price target by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) was given a C$64.00 price target by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 400 ($5.02) to GBX 410 ($5.15). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $6.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$65.00 to C$63.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $31.00 to $35.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) was given a C$64.00 price target by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $50.00 to $57.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$98.00 to C$96.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$106.00 to C$100.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $125.00 to $140.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $60.00 to $65.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $28.00 to $27.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $98.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $117.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $155.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $155.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $165.00 to $177.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$38.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$34.50 to C$37.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $40.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG) had its target price increased by Stephens from $36.00 to $47.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $32.00 to $36.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$8.00.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $131.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$145.00 to C$160.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $12.50 to $14.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $33.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $50.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $13.50 to $15.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $114.00 to $137.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $138.00 to $158.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $25.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $18.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $60.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $66.00 to $69.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $90.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $78.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $90.00 to $112.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) was given a C$107.00 target price by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $141.00 to $144.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $475.00 to $550.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$30.00 to C$32.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $32.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $43.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $80.00 to $100.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$38.00 to C$43.00.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $50.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$69.00 to C$79.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $17.00 to $20.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) was given a C$142.00 price target by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $140.00 to $162.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $20.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $33.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Star Energy Group (LON:STAR) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 73 ($0.92) to GBX 65 ($0.82). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $108.00 to $125.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $35.00 to $40.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $23.00 to $27.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$26.00 to C$28.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) was given a C$94.00 target price by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $52.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $19.00 to $14.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $3.50 to $4.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $33.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $301.00 to $300.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $8.00 to $10.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $18.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $146.00 to $154.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $88.00 to $86.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) had its target price raised by Roth Mkm from $58.00 to $70.00. Roth Mkm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $260.00 to $275.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$34.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $59.00 to $62.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $53.00 to $62.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $37.00 to $42.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

