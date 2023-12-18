Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Russel Metals (RUS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Russel Metals (TSE: RUS) in the last few weeks:

12/11/2023 – Russel Metals had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$44.00.

12/5/2023 – Russel Metals had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$46.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

12/5/2023 – Russel Metals was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$45.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$42.00.

12/5/2023 – Russel Metals had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$44.00 to C$47.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/5/2023 – Russel Metals had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$46.00 to C$48.00.

12/4/2023 – Russel Metals was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating.

11/10/2023 – Russel Metals had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$43.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2023 – Russel Metals had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$45.50 to C$46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Russel Metals Price Performance

Shares of TSE RUS traded up C$0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$43.91. 238,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,358. Russel Metals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$27.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.29, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of C$2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$37.70.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.12 billion. Russel Metals had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Russel Metals Inc. will post 3.9743833 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Russel Metals Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Bailey sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.37, for a total value of C$62,118.00. In other news, Senior Officer Daniel Bailey sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.37, for a total transaction of C$62,118.00. Also, Director Cynthia Johnston purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$41.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,910.00. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distributors segments. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

