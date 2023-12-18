Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for R1 RCM (RCM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ: RCM) recently:

12/15/2023 – R1 RCM was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $17.50.

12/13/2023 – R1 RCM was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $20.00.

12/7/2023 – R1 RCM had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

12/7/2023 – R1 RCM had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

12/4/2023 – R1 RCM had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

11/3/2023 – R1 RCM was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

11/3/2023 – R1 RCM had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $20.00 to $18.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2023 – R1 RCM had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $19.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2023 – R1 RCM had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $17.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/19/2023 – R1 RCM was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

R1 RCM Stock Performance

NASDAQ RCM traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,647,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,897,585. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.77 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.83. R1 RCM Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $18.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On R1 RCM

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,940,792 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $270,368,000 after purchasing an additional 947,310 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,218,564 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $151,633,000 after purchasing an additional 47,376 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 7,435,000 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $111,525,000 after purchasing an additional 645,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,420,637 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $111,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,017,700 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $105,757,000 after purchasing an additional 229,104 shares during the last quarter. 61.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.