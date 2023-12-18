Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 68,928 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 48% compared to the average volume of 46,560 call options.

Chewy Stock Up 3.0 %

CHWY traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.68. 11,940,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,617,904. Chewy has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $52.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,053.50 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.45.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business's revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on CHWY. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Chewy from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet cut Chewy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Chewy from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

In related news, CFO Stacy Bowman sold 11,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $208,355.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,923,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 120.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 64.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

