Investors Buy Large Volume of DoorDash Call Options (NYSE:DASH)

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 92,996 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 433% compared to the average daily volume of 17,457 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DASH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of DoorDash from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.81.

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DASH traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,342,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,038,972. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.07. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $45.93 and a 12 month high of $103.98.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.77) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total value of $9,143,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,962,689.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total value of $9,143,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,962,689.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $561,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 453,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,380,894.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 588,200 shares of company stock valued at $50,325,289 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DASH. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in DoorDash by 448.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in DoorDash by 101.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in DoorDash during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in DoorDash by 1,274.5% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in DoorDash by 204.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

See Also

