IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Short Interest Down 9.1% in November

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,680,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the November 15th total of 4,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IQV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded IQVIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.46.

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of IQV opened at $226.70 on Monday. IQVIA has a 12-month low of $167.42 and a 12-month high of $241.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.04 and its 200 day moving average is $210.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.44.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.08. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total transaction of $5,700,238.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total transaction of $5,700,238.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IQVIA

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 342.2% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading

