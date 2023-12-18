iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.89.

IRTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $136.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 285.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 110.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 102.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $101.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -29.19 and a beta of 1.31. iRhythm Technologies has a 1-year low of $70.24 and a 1-year high of $140.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.73 and a 200-day moving average of $94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $124.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.46 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 46.35% and a negative net margin of 22.19%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

