Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IRWD opened at $11.13 on Thursday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.07 and a 52-week high of $12.66. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.93.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 112.29% and a negative net margin of 220.24%. The business had revenue of $113.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

