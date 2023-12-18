iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) is Worth Asset Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Worth Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 66.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,214 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises 10.1% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Worth Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $12,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,627,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA SGOV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.08. 1,382,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,628,877. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $99.98 and a 52-week high of $100.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.48 and its 200-day moving average is $100.45.

