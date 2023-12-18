iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Stake Reduced by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton reduced its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 54.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,305 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $328,000. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 179,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 312,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 154,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of STIP stock opened at $98.48 on Monday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.27 and a 1 year high of $99.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.27.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

