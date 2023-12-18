iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Purchased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,973 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 25,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 18,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.31. The stock had a trading volume of 17,102,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,377,162. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.36. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.42 and a 1-year high of $109.35.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.3105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.