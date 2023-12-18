iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Sets New 1-Year High at $77.70

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $77.70 and last traded at $77.64, with a volume of 257257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.53.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.38 and a 200 day moving average of $74.81.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Convertible Bond ETF

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 944,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,592,000 after acquiring an additional 10,294 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2,269.2% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 922,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,423,000 after acquiring an additional 883,099 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 604.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 915,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,472,000 after acquiring an additional 785,426 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $48,415,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 46,715.7% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 618,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,929,000 after acquiring an additional 617,581 shares during the period.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

