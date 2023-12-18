iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Sets New 1-Year High at $77.70

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $77.70 and last traded at $77.64, with a volume of 257257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.53.
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.38 and a 200 day moving average of $74.81.
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Convertible Bond ETF
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.
