iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Bought by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 464,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,054 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $21,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ISTB. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 414.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB remained flat at $47.29 during trading hours on Monday. 331,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,568. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.37 and a one year high of $47.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.58.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.1459 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

