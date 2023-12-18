iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $49.45

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $49.45 and last traded at $49.51, with a volume of 541662 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.47.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.20.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IAGG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,508,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,639 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,307,000. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 442,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 346,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,925,000 after purchasing an additional 10,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NYL Investors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 301,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,773,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

