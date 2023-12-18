iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 206,045 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 168,077 shares.The stock last traded at $41.47 and had previously closed at $41.54.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 65.4% during the second quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $647,000. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $534,000. BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period.

About iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

