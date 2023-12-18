iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,242,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,256 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Cwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cwm LLC owned about 0.29% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $273,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 265,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,911,000 after buying an additional 7,857 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $334,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 498,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,353,000 after buying an additional 208,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.39. The company had a trading volume of 8,283,318 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.37. The stock has a market cap of $102.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

