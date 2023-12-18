iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Smith Anglin Financial LLC

Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,665 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 6.8% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Smith Anglin Financial LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $55,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

IJH traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $274.67. The stock had a trading volume of 557,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,835. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $231.49 and a 12 month high of $278.00. The firm has a market cap of $75.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

