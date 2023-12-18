iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Omega Financial Group LLC

Omega Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $274.56 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $231.49 and a 12-month high of $278.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $250.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.12. The stock has a market cap of $75.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

