iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Raised by Navalign LLC

Navalign LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 4.4% of Navalign LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Navalign LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after acquiring an additional 737,665,005 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,003,173,000 after purchasing an additional 140,493 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 31.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,801,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $910,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463,783 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,200,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,836 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,081,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,458,347,000 after buying an additional 240,423 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $106.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $74.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.48. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

