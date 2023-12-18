iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Sets New 1-Year High at $104.95

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $104.95 and last traded at $104.88, with a volume of 619209 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $104.31.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITOT. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 21,365 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $4,175,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 30,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

