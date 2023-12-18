iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) Sets New 52-Week High at $31.58

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.58 and last traded at $31.53, with a volume of 440960 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.46.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.35.

Institutional Trading of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,517,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,034,000 after buying an additional 481,932 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.1% during the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 5,593,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,110 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 60.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,135,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,264,000 after purchasing an additional 803,201 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,224,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,872,000 after purchasing an additional 33,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 111.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 839,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,524,000 after purchasing an additional 442,509 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

