iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) Holdings Lifted by Wade Financial Advisory Inc

Wade Financial Advisory Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Free Report) by 36.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Wade Financial Advisory Inc owned 0.99% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 136.4% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 258,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,592,000 after purchasing an additional 149,061 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 154.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestone Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter.

EMXF opened at $35.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $67.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.63. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a 1 year low of $32.66 and a 1 year high of $38.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.00.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (EMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap equities in emerging markets, screened for positive ESG rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

