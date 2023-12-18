iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $402.61

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $402.61 and last traded at $404.64, with a volume of 587456 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $401.51.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $366.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.93.

Get iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 38,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,245,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 52.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY raised its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 29.4% in the third quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,052,000.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.