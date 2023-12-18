iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Hits New 12-Month High at $80.25

iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $80.25 and last traded at $80.23, with a volume of 25369 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.71.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of iShares Global 100 ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOO. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

