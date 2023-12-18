iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $27.58

iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.58 and last traded at $27.69, with a volume of 932579 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.61.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Trading of iShares International Select Dividend ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDV. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 59.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 855,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,169,000 after purchasing an additional 318,955 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 9,404.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 16,173,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after acquiring an additional 16,002,843 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 75.7% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 109.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 9,853 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares International Select Dividend ETF

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

