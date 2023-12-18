iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Bought by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 181,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares MBS ETF worth $16,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 45.9% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.02. 1,796,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,266,087. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.20 and its 200-day moving average is $90.81. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $85.28 and a 12-month high of $96.78.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.2757 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Stories

