iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,580,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715,046 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Cwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cwm LLC owned about 0.88% of iShares MBS ETF worth $229,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after acquiring an additional 14,625 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MBB traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,101,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,112. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $85.28 and a 52 week high of $96.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.81.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.2757 dividend. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

