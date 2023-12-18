iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Stake Reduced by Successful Portfolios LLC

Successful Portfolios LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,902,000 after acquiring an additional 14,625 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $93.34 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $85.28 and a 1 year high of $96.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.81.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2757 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

