iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Shares Sold by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,075 shares during the quarter. Marotta Asset Management owned approximately 0.40% of iShares MSCI Chile ETF worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 362.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000.

Shares of BATS ECH traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $28.58. 679,946 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.34 and a fifty-two week high of $56.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.75 and a 200 day moving average of $27.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

