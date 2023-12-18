iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Great Waters Wealth Management

Great Waters Wealth Management decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Great Waters Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Great Waters Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,404,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 285,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,672,000 after buying an additional 105,548 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 47,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,444,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 27,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.50. 6,505,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,817,225. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.09 and a fifty-two week high of $75.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.10.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.