iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Position Cut by Stairway Partners LLC

Stairway Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,463,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 344,431 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 18.2% of Stairway Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Stairway Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $169,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,060,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,798,211. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.10. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.09 and a fifty-two week high of $75.33.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

