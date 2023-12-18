iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Omega Financial Group LLC

Omega Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.7% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Omega Financial Group LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $5,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 31,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 9,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $60.71 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.21 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.05.

