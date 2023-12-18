iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Position Reduced by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 53.0% in the third quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 262,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,825,000 after buying an additional 90,817 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 24,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,424 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 232.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 12,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 23,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $51.56 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.23. The stock has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

