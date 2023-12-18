iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,944 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.6% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.0% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

EEM stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.87. 14,398,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,811,271. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.19. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.