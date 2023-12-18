iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) Hits New 1-Year High at $100.35

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $100.35 and last traded at $100.18, with a volume of 185498 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.70.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 118,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 146.8% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 45,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 27,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,161,000.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

