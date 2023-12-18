iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 69,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 155,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 21,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 32,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $77.37 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.16.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

