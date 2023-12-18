iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Holdings Cut by Regal Wealth Group Inc.

Regal Wealth Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTUM. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,428.6% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $154.51 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.12.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

