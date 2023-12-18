iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Sold by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,544 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $4,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,476,000 after buying an additional 8,085 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,339 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 108,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,186,000 after purchasing an additional 8,421 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BATS MTUM traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $154.51. The company had a trading volume of 354,842 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.12.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

