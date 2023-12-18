iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Trinity Wealth Management LLC

Trinity Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,247 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 8.3% of Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $13,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,267,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,219,000 after purchasing an additional 284,548 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 13,831 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,164,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,118,000 after purchasing an additional 110,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS QUAL opened at $146.30 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.99. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

