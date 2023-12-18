iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.66

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.66 and last traded at $35.43, with a volume of 87607 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.31.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $834.38 million, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $285,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $364,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $499,000.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US-listed small capitalization stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio, subject to constraints. SMMV was launched on Sep 7, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

