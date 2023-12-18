iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 35.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,618 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 96,646.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 43,117,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,043,950,000 after acquiring an additional 43,072,503 shares during the period. Matson Money. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,499,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,202,000 after buying an additional 127,605 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,529.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,989,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 2,963,741 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4,056.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 811,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,125,000 after buying an additional 792,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 542,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,273,000 after buying an additional 12,018 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

VLUE opened at $100.33 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.00 and its 200-day moving average is $92.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

