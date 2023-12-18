iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Stake Lifted by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 384,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,305 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $34,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,568,000 after acquiring an additional 25,004 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 477.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 353,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,996,000 after acquiring an additional 292,516 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $608,000. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $100.33. The company had a trading volume of 554,418 shares. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.00 and a 200 day moving average of $92.98.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

